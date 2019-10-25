Mumbai North East: Big win for Shiv Sena-BJP tieup

Mumbai: In Mumbai North East, of the 6 assembly constituencies, 5 have been won by the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and Samajwadi Party managed to retain its Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat.

BJP which fielded two new contenders, Mihir Kotecha and Parag Shah won the seats with a huge margin. The Ghatkopar West constituency was retained by BJP sitting legislator Ram Kadam.

Similarly, in Vikhroli the sitting legislator and Sanjay Raut’s brother Sunil Raut retained the seat, and from Bhandup West the first-time contender Ramesh Korgaokar managed to save the Sena bastion.

According to the mandate declared on Thursday, on the five seats (Mulund, Bhandup (W), Vikhroli, Ghatkopar (E) &(W)) where the BJP-Sena alliance retained their hold, the voting percentage compared to the runner-ups was record-breaking.

Like in Ghatkopar East, Parag Shah despite contesting election for the first time received 73,054 votes as compared to MNS’s Satish Pawar who got 19,735 votes only and turned out to be the second in the race. Similarly in Ghatkopar (W), Kadam got 70, 263 votes and the second runner up, an independent candidate Sanjay Bhalerao got 41,474 votes.

In Bhandup (W) and Mulund, Ramesh Koregaokar secured 71,955 votes and Mihir Kotecha got 87,253 votes. While in Vikhroli, Raut got 62,794 votes as compared to Nationalist Congress Party Dhananjay Pisal who only secured 34,953 votes.

The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency which has a lot of Muslim voters helped once again Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party to retain the seat. Azmi secured 69,082 voters and Sena’s Vithal Lokare managed only 43,481 votes.