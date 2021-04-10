Mumbai: No takers for vaccine in first half of day at BKC Jumbo Covid centre

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received one lakh Covishield doses today morning that were distributed to the civic and government-run vaccine centres.

However, there will be no vaccination drive at private vaccine centres for the next three days (April 10,11 & 12).

Even as Covid vaccine centres across the state had to turn off beneficiaries after running out of stock, Maharashtra has maintained its lead in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as more than 97 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far, officials said on Friday.

Nearly three lakh people were administered the dose on Friday even as the state is facing a shortage of vaccines, an official statement issued here said.

