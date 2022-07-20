Mumbai: No significant weather systems, green alert continues |

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai for the next two days due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city. According to IMD, on Thursday and Friday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.

IMD official Sushma Nair said, “As of now there is no rainfall warning for Mumbai and nearby regions, therefore, the green alert will continue, however, the climate will remain wet with moderate showers and cloudy skies.”

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city and suburbs remained above the 30°C mark. The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.0 °C and the maximum was 30.6°C, also the relative humidity was 87%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.6°C and a maximum temperature of 30.0°C with a relative humidity of 93%.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 24, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 38, 26, and 17 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.

