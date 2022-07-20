e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Tree plantation in Kharghar by the citizen group

During the monsoon, citizens, as well as other agencies, took part in plantations or similar drives to protect nature.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
A citizens group from Kharghar carried out a plantation drive at sector 35 in Kharghar on Sunday. A large number of residents participated and showed their love and care for nature. During the monsoon, citizens, as well as other agencies, took part in plantations or similar drives to protect nature.

On this occasion, citizens planted more than 100 trees. The tree plantation initiative was undertaken by Sewa Foundation in association with Adopt the Nature Group headed by Dharmendra Kar. The purpose of the campaign is ‘Plant trees and Save nature’ and it was carried out at the periphery of the waterbody with an aim to create an urban green cover.

The initiative received support from the Panvel City Municipal Corporation and local citizens. Rajesh Kumar Srivastav, from Sewa Foundation, said that there is a need to create awareness to save mother earth by planting trees and creating greenery in the city. He added that citizens including children took part in the initiative.

