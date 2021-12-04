e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:27 PM IST

Mumbai: No mega block on Central Railway’s suburban section tomorrow

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | FPJ

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: Central Railway will not operate Mega Block o­n its suburban sections both o­n CSMT – Kalyan section o­n Main line and CSMT – Panvel section o­n Harbour line, a recent press release stated.

In another related development, Central Railway decided to offer pantry car services on Tejas Express starting December 4. To ensure that passengers who have already booked their tickets can also avail of this facility, railway officials have sent messages to emails and bulk SMSs informing them.

The new order by CR comes in the wake of a declining trend in the overall Covid-19 cases.

The CR also recently introduced 12 AC local train services o­n the Harbour line.

The Central Railway also recently extended all CSMT-Andheri services and Panvel-Andheri services to and from Goregaon station.

