Mumbai: No impact of APMC result in NMMC April election

There are a total of 111 seats and BJP is in power after former guardian minister Ganesh Naik along with corporators defected to BJP.

However, Pansare said that the political parties will use this election result in local body elections. “The number of voters in the APMC election was hardly 18,000 and they cannot influence the result of the civic body,” said Pansare.

Ramchandra Gharat, BJP Navi Mumbai president said that he does not see any impact and there is no relation with the party of APMC election result. “I was shocked to see the media report that BJP lost the APMC election. I was not even aware of the election and BJP leader was present in the election campaign,” said Gharat.

Narednra Patil, a former MLC and Mathadi leader too felt that there would no impact of its result in the NMMC election. “There are sections of people who are trying to give political colour to APMC result by terming that MVA swept all the seats which is not true,” said Patil.

He added that there were three candidates in Kanda-Batata (onion-potato) market where all of them had used Shard Pawar and Ajit Pawar photos in their campaign. So, can this be termed that NCP candidates were fighting themselves? This is completely wrong analysis,” said Patil.

He added neither senior leader from MVA nor did the BJP campaign for the APMC election.