Mumbai: No extension for admissions to undergraduate courses

The University of Mumbai (MU) has not announced any deadline extension for the online admission admissions for Undergraduate (UG) programmes yet.

The varsity said the admission schedule has been set, following the University Grants Commission guidelines, wherein all universities and degree colleges were informed to complete the admission process by September end and start the new academic year from October.

Students will be able to check the first merit list at 11 am on August 17 on https://mum.digitaluniversity.ac for the academic year 2021-22. A student Gayatri Desai said, “The university should allow students to submit their applications if they have not been able to complete the online registration process.”

According to UGC guidelines pertaining to examinations and academic calendar issued in view of Covid-19 to all universities and colleges released on July 16, admissions to first-year UG courses should be completed no later than September 30. The new academic session must commence by October 1.

A senior official from the admission department of the MU said, “We cannot delay the admission process because the UGC has laid out guidelines for the start of the new academic year. Any kind of extension of dates will affect the start of the academic cycle and adversely affect students and teaching staff.”

The third merit list will be announced at 7pm on August 30, as per the schedule released by MU. Following which, students will get time from September 1 to September 4 to complete online verification of documents, payment of fees and submission of undertaking forms.

