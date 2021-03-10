Mumbai: No clarity on final year semester exams; MU to release schedule and mode of conduct soon

With students demanding clarity, the University of Mumbai (MU) has not yet released the dates or mode of conduct of final year last semester examinations of all Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes. On the other hand, degree colleges affiliated to MU are planning to conduct summer semester exams via online mode considering rising number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

Students have been demanding clarity stating they need to prepare for final year examinations in advance. Nathan Rebello, a final year engineering student, "I want to appear for my final exam via offline mode because I do not think the online mode is quite feasible. But, at the same time, if cases continue to rise we might have to appear via online mode. MU should provide clarity on the mode of conduct of exam."

While, Tulika Sharma, a final year student of Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF) course said, "It is only advisable to conduct last semester examinations via online mode considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation. It will prevent risk of commute and avoid spread of the infection."

On the other hand, degree colleges said they are waiting for directions regarding final year exams. The principal of a South Mumbai college said, "We are developing in-house proctoring softwares for conduct of final year semester examinations via online mode. Recently, we conducted winter semester and internal college level exams via online mode so we are being prepared in advance while simultaneously, waiting for directions from MU."

Authorities of MU said a decision regarding mode, pattern and timetable of final year last semester examinations will be taken soon. Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of MU, said, "We will take a decision on whether final year last semester examinations should be conducted via online or offline mode in the next coming days. We will also finalise the schedule and pattern of summer semester exams."