Students wanting to pursue Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) programmes under the University of Mumbai (MU) can appear for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) from March 25 to 27, 2021. On Wednesday, MU announced the entrance exam for MPhil will be conducted on March 25 while, the PhD entrance examination will be held on March 26 and 27, 2021.

The examination will be conducted online for a total of 79 subjects and a detailed subject wise schedule has been uploaded on the university website. Students will be able to take the MAC (Practice) exam from March 12 to 17 as part of the planning of the stomach exam. Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of MU said, "Information regarding the practice exam will be sent to students through text messages and emails."

Till now, the university has received 11,759 applications for this examination, including 11,352 for PhD and 407 for MPhil. This includes 4,914 male students and 6,437 female students for PhD programmes. While out of 407 students, there are 197 male and 210 female students for MPhil programme.

For PhD, 2,072 applications have been received for Commerce and Management, 3,299 for Humanities, 689 for Interdisciplinary and 5,291 for Science and Technology.

Out of 407 applications for MPhil entrance examination, 101 applications have been received for Commerce and Management, 239 for Anthropology, 20 for Interdisciplinary and 47 for Science and Technology.

MU had invited online applications for the stomach exam between February 27 and March 18, 2020 last year. It was extended four times. Over 11,022 applicants are from Maharashtra for both these examinations. As many as 737 applications have been received from other states.