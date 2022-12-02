Mumbai: Nirbhaya squad's new 'code' for protecting women

Nirbhaya Squad | File

Mumbai: In a swift reaction after the molestation of the Korean woman youtuber, the Mumbai police has now added a technical feature to oversee the robustness of Nirbhaya patrolling squad. Launched this year on Republic day, the squad–which comprises a female cop, two constables and a driver–is entirely dedicated to women safety.

Now, the police have come up with another initiative. Talking to The FPJ, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said that the QR codes will be pasted in places considered potentially unsafe for women. Every time a Nirbhaya squad patrols these spots, they will have to scan the QR code. This will send a real-time update about the vans-on-patrol. Secondly, it will also help in responding quickly to distress calls by directing the nearest squad to reach the victim. Also, patrolling will be increased around vulnerable spots.

Currently, there are a total of 91 Nirbhaya squads keeping a hawk's eye 24×7. Women in distress can reach out to them on the helpline no. 103. The squad is tasked with patrolling their respective areas thrice a day; in the morning, evening and night.

Besides rescuing women, the squad also counsels females who leave their homes owing to constant trouble from kin and are spotted during patrolling. Not to mention, their arduous tasks of helping lost kids.

