Mumbai: Nirbhaya squad reunites lost child with kin in Kherwadi

The Nirbhaya squad of Kherwadi police station came across a lost four-year-old girl and reunited her with her kin. The child was unable to provide information about her family upon being asked by the police officials.

In a bid to trace her parents, the police spread the word of the girl being lost through the public announcement. Soon after, her parents were notified through a lost child’s announcement in nearby areas and approached the police. After the thorough confirmation, the child was handed over to her parents. On being reunited with the kid, the parents thanked Mumbai Police.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:49 PM IST