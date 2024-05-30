Mumbai: Nine Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Dombivli, No Casualties Reported

Nine Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Dombivli, No Casualties Reported | FPJ

As many as nine people were injured after a gas cylinder explosion in Dombivli on Wednesday evening. No casualties have been reported, said Kalyan fire officials. The fire official said that the incident took place at Siddhi Chinese stall in the Dattnagar area, Tandan Road, Dombivli on Wednesday at about 5:30.

According to fire officials, the injured have been identified as Sainath Kusalkar, 38, Amit Jatakar, 23, Atish Kasalkar, 57, Raju Sagarli, 50, Arun Ahire, 42, Dinesh Sheth, 34, Jagdish Araz, 31, Samadhan Pawar, 44, Vijay Das, 29. They all rushed to Ishwar Hospital and Shashtrinagar Nagar Hospital for treatment.

Namdev Chaudhary, chief of Kalyan Fire Station said, 'We received a call at about 5.30 pm about a gas cylinder exploding in a Chinese shop. Thereafter, we formed a team of two fire engines, rushed to the spot, and began dousing operation, and the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes.'" Chaudhary further added that so far, the cause of fire is yet to ascertained. We will come to know after conducting a panchanama of the spot.

The fire officials said that two rooms behind the Chinese stall were devastated in the fire. During the dousing operation, they found that two cylinders were in the eatery at Dombivli. The locals then pulled out the other room's cylinder immediately after the fire erupted.

Notably, in Dombivli MIDC phase 2, the Amudan chemical company reactor exploded killing ten and leaving more than 60 people.

According to locals, the injured rushed to a Chinese stall to douse the fire when fire caught in the Chinese stall. But, the blaze erupted across the stall and later blaze spreading near a gas cylinder, which is used by the Chinese owner and led to an explosion resulting in nine people suffering burn injuries. A bystander rushed to the spot and called the local police as well as the fire station about the incident. They were all sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where they were all being treated.

Dombivli police sources said that two team of police personnel rushed to hospital as well as spot for recording the statement of the victim and witnesses. Thereafter, the legal proceedings are being intiaed against those who found guilty.

According to fire officials, in the Chinese stall, there were neither any safety precautions nor appropriate permission from the fire department. There was serious concern for the safety and protection of nearby residents who resided nearby the Chinese stall.