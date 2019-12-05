Mumbai nightlife to get better, BMC approves plan for malls to serve food all night

Worli MLA and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s brainchild of having ‘24x7 Mumbai nightlife’ may soon come to life. The BMC has permitted malls in Mumbai to serve food all night long.

Aaditya Thackeray had held a meeting with BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve on Wednesday to discuss the plan to have eateries in malls to stay open throughout the night.

According to a Mid Day report, a senior official soon after the meeting said, “After the meetings, it was decided to launch the project by allowing malls to serve food [through the night].”

Aaditya had first pitched the 24x7 Mumbai nightlife plan in 2013 but the plan was stalled due to security concerns raised by the Mumbai police. With Sena’s government in the state, the plan has received a headstart again.

The plan is to first recognize the malls that are situated farther away from residential areas so as to not disturb the residents. The plan in its later stage will be extended to individual eateries and restaurants. The senior official also said that the malls allowed to run during the night won’t be permitted to serve or sell alcohol.

Sanjay Barve said that the police department has given their inputs to the BMC. Barve refrained from commenting on the inputs.