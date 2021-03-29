Mumbai: Night curfew begins on Sunday with police deployment; nakabandi at 255 places in Operation All Out

Mumbai's usually crowded spots wore a deserted look on Sunday evening amid the first day of night curfew, that set in on March 28. While police initiated action against those found roaming aimlessly and in a group of more than five, a parallel action against errant motorists caught rash driving or driving under the influence of alcohol was underway. Reminding residents of the coronavirus curbs, Mumbai police had tweeted on Sunday, “8PM-7AM Night Curfew Begins Tonight. Gathering of more than 5 people is prohibited. All public places remain shut till 7 am."

Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Gateway of India wore a deserted look on Sunday evening as the first day of night curfew kicked in after the state Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that local authorities should ensure that shopping malls remain shut between 8 pm and 7 am.

There was seemingly less traffic on the Western Express Highway (WEH) on Sunday night. Police also asked the hotel and other establishments to abide by the rules and shut down their shutters before it hits curfew hours.

Moreover, in an Operation All Out conducted between 11 pm on Sunday and 2 am on Monday, Mumbai Police had conducted a number of nakabandi and combing operations along with all police stations across the city. Police also spread messages to maintain social distancing and remaining indoors in the light of rising COVID cases in the city and to keep an eye out on the occasion of Shab-e-baraat, Shivaji Jayanti and Holi, in a bid to ensure that no untoward incident occurs.

In this operation, combing operations were carried out in 255 locations, wherein 1,267 criminals on record were checked and 503 were apprehended, while 31 are still waned or on the run. Police also booked 93 people under relevant sections 0f the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized over 1,050 grams of contraband from three people. Police also seized illicit arms from 38 people and booked them under Arms Act and illegal firearms were seized from four people Mumbai Police had installed nakabandis in 208 locations, wherein 1,362 motorists were checked and action was initiated on 2,015 motorists. Of these, 42 motorists were booked for drunk driving.

Over 817 hotels, lodges were checked and raids were conducted at 53 illegal businesses, wherein 70 people were booked. Police apprehended 36 extended criminals and were booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police also registered 74 cases against people indulging in suspicious activities and foiled their illegal activity's bid.

Police also booked 33 people for smoking in public places and initiated action against 40 hawkers. Over 93 accused were arrested who were issued non bailable warrants, while 19 cases were registered against people for flouting social distancing norms and violating the night curfew. Police also alerted 54 landing points of the city's coast guard to avert any incident.

Few pointers about Night Curfew restrictions in the state

▪︎ Under the new restrictions, night movement is allowed, but a gathering of more than 5 people in public places is prohibited.

▪︎ All public place such as gardens, beaches, etc will remain shut between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am

▪︎ Violators will be fined Rs 1,000

▪︎ Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums will also remain shut between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am

▪︎ Home delivery of food and other products will be allowed during the night curfew

▪︎ No social, political, cultural and religious gatherings will be allowed during night curfew

▪︎ Not more than 50 people are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies

▪︎ Not more than 20 people are allowed to be present for last rites ceremony