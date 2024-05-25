 Mumbai: Nigerian National Arrested In Nagpada With Possession of Cocaine Worth ₹80 Lakh
According to the police, Officials from the Worli unit received information that some foreign nationals were coming to the Madanpura area of Nagpada to deliver cocaine.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A Nigerian national was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Worli Unit in connection with cocaine smuggling. The individual, identified as Christopher Absiril, 53, was found in possession of 200 grams of cocaine worth Rs.80 lakh. He has been charged under sections of the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and the Foreign Nationals Act and has been remanded in police custody until May 27 by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

According to the police, Officials from the Worli unit received information that some foreign nationals were coming to the Madanpura area of Nagpada to deliver cocaine. Acting on this tip, the team conducted surveillance in plain clothes. On Thursday evening, they spotted Christopher Absiril, whose movements appeared suspicious. He was detained for questioning, and during a search, the police discovered 200 grams of high-quality cocaine on his person, valued at approximately Rs.80 lakh in the international market.

Further investigation revealed that Christopher is a Nigerian citizen who has been living in India for the past few years. He was involved in drug smuggling for quick money. Currently residing in Vashi, he obtained the cocaine from a friend and came to the Nagpada area for delivery. However, he was arrested by the team before completing the delivery. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act and the Foreign Nationals Act, and he was arrested late at night.

He was presented in  Metropolitan Magistrate on Friday afternoon, where the court remanded him in police custody until Monday. Assistant Police Inspector Amol Kadam is investigating the case.

