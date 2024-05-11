Mumbai News: DRI Seizes 2.21 Kgs Of Cocaine Worth ₹24.75 Cr From African And Latin American Nationals In A Week |

Mumbai: A sustained crackdown on narcotics trafficking by ingesting drugs packaged in capsules and pellets has led to seizure of 2.21 kgs of cocaine valued Rs 24.75 crore in a week from West African and Latin American nationals on arrival at Mumbai airport.

A Brazilian national intercepted by the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai zonal unit on arrival at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday leading to seizure of 975 grams of illicit drugs ingested by the flyer. The drug trafficker purged a total of 110 capsules in 3 days containing 975 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs. 9.75 crore during his stay at the state run JJ hospital.

Earlier in the week the DRI sleuths had detained a Cote D’ivore national at Mumbai Airport and seized Rs 15 crores of cocaine ingested by the drug trafficker. A total of 77 capsules with 1468 grams cocaine were purged over 3 days by a team of government doctors at JJ Hospital from the accused.

“Narcotics trafficking syndicate use carriers for smuggling cocaine ingested in stomach and concealed in rectum to avoid detection. The traffickers are provided flight tickets to India and promised payment of $1,000 for each trip,” explained DRI ordinal.

The DRI sleuths had earlier in March seized 1.1kg of cocaine worth l ₹11 crore ingested in 74 capsules by a flyer from Sierra Leone upon arrival at the Mumbai international airport.