Mumbai: NIA raids Dawood Ibrahim's men; arrests gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides

The NIA has arrested two associates of gangster Chhota Shakeel, who have been identified as - Arif Abubakar Shaikh (aged 59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (aged 51).

The suspects will be produced before the NIA Special Court today for seeking police custody.

The agency's move comes as part of a crackdown launched against the notorious Dawood gang.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a Red Corner Notice against Chhota Shakeel who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) swooped on more than a dozen locations in Mumbai linked with Pakistan-based mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's associates, drug-peddlers and hawala operators, here on Monday.

The NIA detained Salim Fruit, brother in law of gangster Chhota Shakeel, following a raid at his residence in Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:15 AM IST