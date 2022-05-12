West Bengal: TMC councilor’s son arrested for bombing case in front of BJP MP Arjun Singh's house

Kolkata: At a time when Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal once again called BJP MP Arjun Singh at the national capital to discuss about the fate of jute industry, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday had arrested Namit Singh son of Trinamool Congress councilor Sunita Singh in connection to bombings in front of BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house.

It can be noted that a couple of days back, the BJP MP had raised questions about the investigation being conducted by the central agency. Fresh incident of hurling of bombs were reported last Monday at the residence of Arjun Singh. Singh had informed NIA about the incident and claimed that those who were involve in bombing incident in September last year at the Mazdoor Bhawan, were involved in the Monday attack.

Jagatdal’s Trinamool Congress MLA Somnath Shyam said that Arjun is using CBI and NIA for his personal gains.

“Namit has been arrested under political motives by the BJP MP. We all will stand by the son of the councilor,” said Shyam.

Namit while being arrested also claimed that since he was ‘vocal’ against the BJP MP for which he is being arrested.

Meanwhile, ahead of flying to the national capital, Arjun once again said that he doesn’t believe in ‘lolipop’ and also that proper ways should be chalked out about the fate of jute industry and mill workers or else he will go for agitation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:15 PM IST