Mumbai: NIA files charge sheet against three for trafficking fake Indian currency from Bangladesh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge-sheet against three persons for their alleged involvement in trafficking Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) procured from Bangladesh.

According to the central counter terrorism law enforcement agency, the supplementary charge sheet was filed against Jasim Shaikh, a resident of Amrut Nagar in Mumbra in Thane district, Ishak Khan and Radhakrishna Adappa, both residents of Chikkaballapura district in Karnataka. The charge-sheet was filed before NIA Special court in Mumbai. The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B, 489B, 489C & 34 of IPC for criminal conspiracy, using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes and common intention. “The case pertains to the seizure of FICN having a face value of Rs 82,000 from the house of Jasim in Mumbra,” a NIA spokesperson said. “Investigation in the case has revealed that the arrested accused persons had conspired to circulate FICN in different parts of India.”

The agency while detailing the conspiracy stated that accused Ishak Khan, now lodged in presidency correctional home, Alipore, Kolkata had set up a meeting between accused persons Jasim and Radhakrishna on 14 May, 2019 outside KSRTC bus stand in Chikkabalapur, Karntaka.

“Radhakrishna had delivered FICN having face value of Rs. 82,000 to Jasim on the direction of accused Ishak Khan. On the basis of credible information about this transaction, a search was carried out at the house of accused Jasim and other incriminating items were seized during the search. Further examination of Ishak Khan revealed that the FICN was brought into India from Bangladesh,” the spokesperson stated adding that further investigation to unearth the international linkages continues.