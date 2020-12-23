NIA arrests absconding Gurjeet Singh Nijjar in Pune Khalistan case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested absconding Khalistani Gurjeet Singh Nijjar in the Pune Khalistan case.

"Nijjar, who was hiding in Cyprus (Europe), at New Delhi Airport was arrested by NIA," the NIA said. The case was transferred to NIA from Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) who has arrested an accused linked to the Khalistan separatist movement was arrested from Chakan in Pune. The ATS had recovered firearms and ammunition from his possession.

"Investigation has revealed that the absconding accused Nijjar was the main conspirator of this case. Nijjar, Harpal Singh and Moin Khan were active on social media platforms and hatched a criminal conspiracy to revive Sikh militancy for the ultimate aim of formation of a separate state of Khalistan," the NIA said in a statement on Wednesday.



The investigation further revealed that as part of the conspiracy of separate ‘Khalistan State’ accused Nijjar, Singh and accused Khan used to post videos and images containing praises of militant Jagtar Singh Hawara (a convicted accused in the assassination of Beant Singh, Former Chief Minister of Punjab), images and videos of Operation Blue Star of 1984 and pro-Khalistani posts related to proscribed organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with sole intention to motivate likeminded Sikh youths and others to join the Khalistan “movement”., NIA said.

It added, "Investigation has also revealed that Khan was in Tihar jail during 2013 to 2016 and during this period Moin Khan developed contact with Jagtar Singh Hawara, and shown his willingness to work for him and shared his contact number with him. Subsequently, as planned, accused Khan sent friend request to Facebook ID “Khalistani Jindabad Khalistan” from his Facebook account. By joining this Facebook account, Moin came in contact with Singh and Nijjar,"

NIA has alleged that Nijjar motivated Khan by discussing atrocities committed against the Muslims and Sikhs in India and convinced him to work for separate ‘Khalistan State’. In furtherance of conspiracy, accused Nijjar directed Khan to purchase a pistol and ammunition in 2018 and to carry out their nefarious designs.

On May 23, 2019, the NIA had filed the charge sheet in the NIA Special Court.