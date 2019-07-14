Mumbai: NGO blames BMC, forest department for negligence

Mumbai: Social organisations working in the area where the Malad wall collapsed 10 days ago, have blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and forest department for negligence. They have alleged there was delay in removing people buried under the debris of the damaged wall and say it is the failure of BMC's Disaster Management Cell. The NGOs have demanded a thorough investigation of the incident. The Bombay High Court had ordered to shift the residents from the spot, but the affected people were not been rehabilitated yet. They claim they had even paid a rehabilitation fee of Rs 7000.

Now the corporation is in a hurry to move the rescued families and complete the rehabilitation process. The survivors have demanded instead of shifting them to Mahul, which the HC has said is unlivable, they should be rehabilitated in the 510 houses that are vacant at Kandivali. In the Malad wall collapse, 29 people were killed and 130 were injured.

The residents allege that the fire brigade did not reach the spot in time for the rescue operation. The injured were taken to the nearby hospitals by locals in auto rickshaws. Some of the private hospitals refused to accept the victims and few died as they were being shunted to other hospitals. Bilal Khan, member of the Ghar Bachao, Ghar Banao foundation said, "No compensation or help given to the victims’ family. We have read in the newspaper and news channel that they will be given shelter but it seems it was only promises made by the administration."

- Vikas Nag