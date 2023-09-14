Mumbai News: Woman Files Stalking Case Against Man At Dadar Railway Station | representative pic

Mumbai: On August 13, a woman registered a case against an individual for alleged stalking at Dadar Railway police station. The accused was identified as Kiran Shinde, aged 40.

On September 13, at around 7:30 am, a 44-year-old woman arrived at Dadar railway station from Delhi via the Amritsar Express for a legal proceeding in Mumbai. According to the FIR, Kiran Shinde allegedly stalked her from Thane while she was on the express train. She registered a case against him upon her arrival at Dadar station.

Dadar railway police apprehended Shinde and issued a notice to him, registering the case under section 354 (D) (stalking). The accused is a working professional.

The woman traveled to Mumbai alone, without any relatives or acquaintances in the city. She had not made any prior arrangements for her stay, so the Dadar railway police arranged accommodation for her through an NGO.

