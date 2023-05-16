Mumbai News: With polls around the corner, BJP targets young voters; organises day-long conclave on May 18 | File/ Representational Image

After the painful defeat in Karnataka, the BJP now targets the young voters in Maharashtra. Party president JP Nadda, who will be in the city for this week, is learnt to have decided to spare a major part of his time in the state to interact with the young voters.

As part of its plan to woo the urban middle class voters, the city BJP organised a day-long cooperative housing federation conclave on Sunday, while Skill Development minister Adv Mangal Prabhat Lodha has already initiated career and employment guidance programmes targeting the urban youth. Now, Nadda will be addressing the young voters at a special Yuva Samvad conclave on May 18.

Youth conclave part of saffron party's plan of action for BMC polls

The youth conclave is part of the party's grand plan for the BMC elections, which are likely to be held by this year-end. Also, this will be part of a month-long outreach campaign started by the BJP nationally to celebrate the completion of 9 years of Prime Minister Modi in office. While the party office-bearers will take the achievements to the people, they will also be collecting the people’s feedback about the government.

Apart from this, the party has also prepared an elaborate plan to ensure that every household in 355 talukas in the 36 districts is contacted before the next elections for which all the nine ministers of the party have been asked to travel to all the 36 districts in the state. Party’s focus is on having at least 25 dedicated workers operating round-the-clock at the 97,000 polling booths all across the state.

Assembly polls in October-November in 2024

While the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are scheduled in May, the Assembly polls will be in October-November same year. The BJP plans to get in touch with different communities, including teachers, lawyers, sportsmen, artists and traders ahead of these elections with a focus on various schemes of the Modi government that have brought a change in their lives. Also, the new voters are one of the prime targets for all these outreach programs.

The BJP is specifically concentrating on the city with an aim to conquer the BMC elections. It had won 84 seats last time. It has identified 70 more seats that it is hopeful of winning along with allies. All the outreach campaigns would be implemented with these areas in focus, sources in the party have said.