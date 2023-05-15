MNS-BJP relations turning sour after Karnataka polls?

PTI

The MNS-BJP political equation appears to be changing after the Karnataka results. An MNS leader, in an open letter on Social Media, has hailed the Congress for the spectacular victory of the party in the southern state.

Lesson to those who ignore people’s opinion: MNS leader on K'taka results

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar termed the Karnataka results as a “lesson to those who ignore people’s opinion and resort to horse trading” while hailing the Congress. He also accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of having involvement in all political developments that have ruined the state politics over the past few years.

The letter raised several eyebrows as it came at a point when the MNS was being accused of towing the BJP’s line in state politics.

Letter blames BJP for 2019 horse-trading in Karnataka

The letter blamed the BJP for horse trading in Karnataka in 2019 and said that the people there didn’t like it and hence voted in favour of the Congress this time. The results have shown the dislike in the minds of people for the BJP. The letter also compared the political developments in Karnataka with those in Maharashtra over the past couple of years. “The people have been watching the political moves of Devendra Fadnavis as well as Uddhav Thackeray and soon they shall express their rights,” the letter said.