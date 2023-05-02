Mumbai: BJP leader Mohit Kamboj slams Sanjay Raut, denies visiting ‘dance bar’

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has denied Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that he was seen dancing with girls in an intoxicated state at a ‘dance bar’ in Khar at 3.30 am on Sunday and had abused and threatened police.

Raut made these allegations in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kamboj said he had videos of many people, and if he made them public, they would be embarrassed.

Kamboj said he went to the ‘family restaurant’ to take part in a friend’s birthday celebrations. “Some people were following our car and when they came to the hotel, they started creating a ruckus,” he said.

Kamboj said the police should investigate if Raut has any relationship with those who caused trouble at the hotel.

The BJP leader said Raut “has gone mad. Since he came out of jail his mental balance has deteriorated. Raut should be taken to a psychiatrist for treatment.

Kamboj said a man named Moin Salim Sheikh came to the restaurant with a revolver. “That person did not know that I have police security. When this person entered the restaurant the police also came in. He then fled.”