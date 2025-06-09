Mumbai News: Western Railway Joins Fit India Movement With Sunday Cycling Rally From Churchgate

As part of the nationwide FIT INDIA Movement and in alignment with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's message "Fitness ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz", a special edition of the “Sundays on Cycles” campaign was successfully organized on 8th June, 2025 for the Indian Railways. In this direction, Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), organised the cycle rally in Mumbai which was flagged off from Western Railway Headquarters, Churchgate.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, Western Railway Sports Association and Sports Authority of lndia’s Mumbai Regional Centre came together and successfully organised the "Fit India Sundays on Cycle" initiative. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 officers and staff members of Western Railway.

Vineet stated that the cycling rally was a huge hit and witnessed an energetic response, especially from a large number of women participants, symbolizing inclusivity and collective commitment to health. Raising the slogan "Fitness Ka Dose – Aadha Ghanta Roz", participants cycled together through the city to promote daily physical activity as a lifestyle habit. The rally not only underlined the message of fitness but also strengthened the Railways' resolve to support national health campaigns.

All participants appreciated the initiative and vowed to continue cycling regularly as part of their fitness routine. The campaign reinforced the message that a healthier nation begins with consistent small steps, like cycling for 30 minutes a day.

This spirited event marks another milestone in Western Railways’ active support for the Fit India Movement, aligning with its vision of a healthier and more active workforce.