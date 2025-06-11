Mumbai News: Vikhroli Connector Delayed By Rains, Carnac Bridge Nears Completion; Opening Next Week

Vikhroli East-West connector bridge nears completion, promising faster commute and better connectivity | File Photo

The much-awaited opening of the Vikhroli connector has been delayed further, as the finishing work was hampered by intermittent rains in the area. However, the main construction work on another crucial connector the Carnac Bunder Bridge was completed on Tuesday. A load test on the bridge is scheduled for Friday. Both key connectors are now expected to open for traffic next week.

Vikhroli Bridge connects the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in the east to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Marg in the west, improving east-west connectivity in the city. In line with the revised deadline of May 31, the BMC began finalising lane markings, traffic islands, and signal installations, which were expected to be completed within two days. However, the work is now expected to take an additional four days. According to a civic official from the bridge department, "Intermittent rains in the area have hampered progress, as painting and lane marking work cannot be carried out on wet roads."

Meanwhile, work on the another cruical connector Carnac Bridge linking South Mumbai to the eastern suburbs, Eastern Freeway, and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link was completed by the revised deadline on Tuesday. Final touches, including lane marking, lighting, painting, and signage, is expected to be completed in four days. "RCC deck slabs on both eastern and western sides are complete, along with concreting, mastic, noise barriers, and anti-crash barriers. Remaining works such as painting, signage, lighting, thermoplastic markings, and cat eyes will be finished by June 14. A load test is scheduled for June 13, with results expected by June 15," said an official.

Abhijeet Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (project) stated "Once the load test certification is received, a decision to open the bridge for traffic will be taken in consultation with experts from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) and in coordination with the traffic police. He further added that when the first 550-metric-ton girder was launched on October 19, 2024, completing the remaining works before the monsoon seemed challenging. However, the bridge department engineers overcame several hurdles and completed the work ahead of the rains. The footpath is ready, work on the western side slip road and the adjoining staircase will be taken up post-monsoon."

Features Of The Brigd

Length of the bridge: 328 meters; 70 meters falling within railway limits.

Approach road within the municipal boundary spans 230 meters; 130 meters on the eastern side and 100 meters on the western side.

For the structure over the railway tracks, two steel girders—each 70 meters long, 26.5 meters wide, 10.8 meters high, and weighing 550 metric tons—have been installed on RCC piers.

Cost of the bridge - Rs. 60 crores.

Original: June 2024

New: June 10, 2025

Vikhroli bridge - length - 615-metre, width 12 metres

Modified estimated cost - Rs. 180 crores.

Work extended - March 2021, May 2022 (due to covid), October 2022, May 2023.

New deadline : May 31, 2025.