Mumbai News: Unexpected Surge In Monsoon Ailments

Pixabay

Mumbai: Meanwhile, the city is also reeling under the woes of monsoon ailments. As per official data, 226 malaria cases were recorded from August 1 to 6 followed by dengue (157), gastroenteritis (203), leptospirosis (75), swine flu (56), chikungunya (nine) and hepatitis (six). Senior health officials said there has been an unexpected surge in cases this year hence citizens should not self-medicate instead see a doctor.

Labelling the dengue surge as worrisome, JJ Hospital General Physician Dr Madhukar, Gaikwad said around 20-40 people per day are seeking medical attention for dengue; which is an alarming increase of approx 20-30% as compared to the number of cases recorded previous months. Dr Avinash Supe from the Hinduja Hospital advised to avoid outside food.

