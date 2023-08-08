 Mumbai News: Unexpected Surge In Monsoon Ailments
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Unexpected Surge In Monsoon Ailments

Mumbai News: Unexpected Surge In Monsoon Ailments

As per official data, 226 malaria cases were recorded from August 1 to 6 followed by dengue (157), gastroenteritis (203), leptospirosis (75), swine flu (56), chikungunya (nine) and hepatitis (six).

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Mumbai: Meanwhile, the city is also reeling under the woes of monsoon ailments. As per official data, 226 malaria cases were recorded from August 1 to 6 followed by dengue (157), gastroenteritis (203), leptospirosis (75), swine flu (56), chikungunya (nine) and hepatitis (six). Senior health officials said there has been an unexpected surge in cases this year hence citizens should not self-medicate instead see a doctor.

Labelling the dengue surge as worrisome, JJ Hospital General Physician Dr Madhukar, Gaikwad said around 20-40 people per day are seeking medical attention for dengue; which is an alarming increase of approx 20-30% as compared to the number of cases recorded previous months. Dr Avinash Supe from the Hinduja Hospital advised to avoid outside food.

Read Also
Monsoon Blessing: Mumbai's Seven Lakes Reach 80% Capacity, Water Cut Under Review
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Unexpected Surge In Monsoon Ailments

Mumbai News: Unexpected Surge In Monsoon Ailments

Nitin Desai Death Case: Khalapur Police Questions ECL Finance MD For 8 Hours

Nitin Desai Death Case: Khalapur Police Questions ECL Finance MD For 8 Hours

Vasai-Virar: Police Bust Fake Construction Document Racket; 5 Held

Vasai-Virar: Police Bust Fake Construction Document Racket; 5 Held

Mumbai News: Orbit Venture Developers Promoter Duo Lock Themselves Inside Residence To Evade Mumbai...

Mumbai News: Orbit Venture Developers Promoter Duo Lock Themselves Inside Residence To Evade Mumbai...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Section 353A Being Misused

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Acknowledges Section 353A Being Misused