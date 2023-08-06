Monsoon Blessing: Mumbai's Seven Lakes Reach 80% Capacity, Water Cut Under Review | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The heavy rainfall last week has increased the water stock in seven lakes up to 80% of their total capacity. The current water stock is sufficient till May 2024. So, the civic officials will take a review and decide on the withdrawal of a 10% water cut this week.

Available water stock for the city around 11.62 lakh ML

The seven lakes should have 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water stock on October 1, which will be sufficient for the whole year. Currently, the total available water stock for the city is around 11.62 lakh ML. The BMC daily supplies 3,850 ML of water to Mumbai, so the current stock will last till the end of May next year. So, the former corporators and citizens are now requesting to withdraw cuts imposed from July 1. However, the civic officials are worried about the dry spell in August.

Meanwhile, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects ) said,

"We will decide about withdrawal of water cuts in the coming week. A file will be submitted for decision to the municipal commissioner." Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi and Vihar lakes started overflowing in the last week of July. While other lakes like the Middle Vaitarna has 96%, Bhatsa -73% and Upper Vaitarna 63% of water stock to their total capacity.

Pointers:

Current stock (million litres) in lakes

Upper Vaitarna - 1,43,700

Modak Sagar - 1,28,925

Tansa - 1,43,710

Middle Vaitarna - 1,85,932

Bhatsa - 5,24,439

Vihar - 27,698

Tulsi - 8,046

Year...water stock (ML)...percentage

2023...11,62,451...80.32

2022...13,02,775....90.01

2021....11,57,162....79.95