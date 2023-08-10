Mumbai News: Two Arrested By Crime Branch For Possession Of Illegal Weapons

Crime Branch 9 with accused | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 apprehended two individuals for alleged illegal possession of weapons, with one of them already facing a rape case. The accused were identified as Arbaz Khan (23) and Tabish Hussain (22) both residents of Badaun District, Uttar Pradesh. The arrest took place in Andheri West on August 9.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 set up a trap near Bombay YMCA, New Link Road, D.N. Nagar, Andheri West, where the suspects were expected to arrive with illegal weapons. The operation resulted in the arrest of both accused. The arrest operation was executed by the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 9 team, led by In-charge Police Inspector Daya Nayak.

Illegal arms seized

The Crime Branch Unit 9 seized one desi pistol, 20 live cartridges of pistol, three Rampuri button knifes made of steel, and one country-made karat of Iron from the accused.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to planning a robbery in Mumbai using the seized weapons.

Rape charge against one of the accused

Additionally, another grave crime came to light during the investigation, as one of the accused had allegedly threatened and raped a woman. This particular case had already been registered at the Meghwadi police station.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 3 and (carry a firearm) 25 (carries any prohibited arms) of the Arms Act and sections 37(1)(A), and 135 of the Mumbai Police Act. The case has been registered at the D.N. Nagar police station. Further investigation is currently underway.

