Mumbai News: Trio Get Lifetime In Jail For Killing Man Over Suspected Relation

A city sessions court has sentenced three men in their 20s to life in prison for assaulting and killing a married man over friendly relations with the sister of one of the men.

On April 11, 2018, one of the accused, Hemant Gaud, had called the victim Bindu Prajapati out of his home and told him that Ramprasad Prajapati (the brother of the girl) wants to speak to him. After some time, the victim's brother heard Bindu screaming from Ramprasad’s home. The door of the home was closed and people from the neighbourhood gathered and started yelling for them to open it. When the door opened after about half an hour, Bindu came out in an injured condition. He was taken by his brother and two others to Shatabdi hospital and then to Sion hospital.

A CT scan showed his skull had fractured and there was internal bleeding. An operation was performed, but Bindu died five days later during treatment.

The accused had taken the defence that the death happened due to medical negligence. They also told the court that they had called him to give an understanding not to sexually harass Ramprasad's sister.

Additional Sessions Judge Priti Kumar (Ghule) said in the judgment that the court rejected the argument of medical negligence. The court said that in the case, there was no sudden fight and the accused planned and called the deceased to the house and closed its door to prevent his escape.

The court also said that they took advantage of his being alone and them being three in number. Judge Ghule said the force used in the assault caused injury to the brain which is sufficient to cause death. The judgment added it does not agree that the accused had no intention to cause death and cited the way they closed doors while the victim shouted from inside.