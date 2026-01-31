Mumbai News: Three Men Injured After Falling From CSMT-Bound Local Train Between Sion And Matunga

Three men travelling on a CSMT-bound local train sustained injuries after falling from the moving train on Friday, police said. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Three men travelling on a CSMT-bound local train sustained injuries after falling from the moving train on Friday, police said.

Time and Circumstances

According to the Dadar Railway Police, the incident occurred around 10 am during peak office hours when the three passengers fell from a slow local between Sion and Matunga stations. All three suffered injuries in the fall and are undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital. Their statements are yet to be recorded. Prima facie, police suspect that overcrowding may have led to the incident.

Police Investigation

The injured passengers have been identified as Afzal Chaudhari, 36, from Govandi, Sachin Vishvakarma, 21, from Thane, and Jainil Sayyad, 25, from Kurla. Police clarified that the men did not fall due to any altercation and said further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fall.

