Mumbai News: Syedna Saifuddin Inaugurates Saifee Masjid As Part Of Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project

The Dawoodi Bohra community leader, Syedna Mufadal Saifuddin on Monday inaugurated the community's largest mosque in the city at Bhendi Bazaar. Saifee Masjid, originally built in 1926 and the community's primary place of worship for over 100 years, was demolished as part of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project that the community is undertaking.

The mosque was inaugurated on the day the community celebrates Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi, which it celebrates before other denominations of Muslim community.

A press statement by the community stated that the mosque was demolished and reconstructed as it was with some amenities.

Highlights of Saifee Masjid

The masjid is made in indigenous Indian and Islamic architectural style with two minarets. The walls of the masjid adorn Quranic verses, ornate floral motifs and decorative patterns. The mosque has a rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment plant.

Its reconstruction was part of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project taken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) that is overlooking the cluster redevelopment in the area.

Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project

The SBUT project aspires to redevelop Bhendi Bazaar and promises to give 3,200 residents and 1,250 businesses enhanced quality life.

In 2020, the first phase of the project was completed, rehabilitating 610 families and 128 businesses in two towers, named ‘Al Sa’adah’ that was built on one acre plot area, which replaced 13 old buildings. Currently, the construction work of two twin high-rise towers named ‘Al Ezz’ and ‘An Nasr’.

Significance of Saifee Masjid

The Trust plans to rehabilitate all residential and commercial tenants in the redevelopment area within the next few years stated a statement from the community.

Speaking on the occasion, a spokesperson for the community said, “Saifee Masjid in Mumbai has been of great significance to the Dawoodi Bohras all these years.

"The numerous historical events and occasions we have witnessed here give the masjid a special place in our hearts and we are overjoyed to see its inauguration.”