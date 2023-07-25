Mumbai News: Surge In H3N2 Cases Alarms Doctors, Officials | Representative Image

Mumbai: Nearly 66% of swine flu cases reported in Maharashtra between July 1 and 22 were Influenza A H3N2 variant, according to Health Department data. The department said 250 swine flu cases were recorded in the state between July 1 and 22, of which 165 were H3N2 and 85 H1N1.

Between January and June 30 1,119 influenza swine flu cases were reported in the state. Of that 574 cases were H3N2 and 545 H1N1.

Doctors warned that H3N2 is clinically more severe than H1N1 and raised concerns about rising cases of swine flu, especially among elderly people and schoolchildren.

A health official said that the number of flu patients in OPDs was increasing, and a majority of them were anxious because the symptoms were similar to Covid-19. Over the past two weeks, the officials had detected 10-15 patients daily with a type of Influenza A-common flu, who were experiencing symptoms such as throat pain, fever, cough and cold.

Health Official Shares Details On Patients' Health After Treatment

“Fortunately, after receiving Tamiflu treatment, their symptoms improve within one or two days. We urge people not to panic about these infections and to seek treatment as soon as symptoms appear. To prevent the spread of the flu, we should continue to wear triple-layer surgical masks and maintain good hand hygiene,” the official said.

“In the past two weeks, we are seeing a surge of H3N2 cases. While many patients confuse the symptoms with other monsoon-related ailments, the differentiating feature in patients with H3N2 is the respiratory complaints,” a senior infectious disease expert said.

Those with co-morbidities like diabetes, heart disease, etc, are most susceptible to infection. Dr Daksha Shah, chief health executive, BMC, advised people to avoid crowds and wear masks.

