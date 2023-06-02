Mumbai News: State Congress welcomes Ahmednagar renaming, slams govt over reservation issues

Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: While welcoming the renaming of Ahmednagar, the state Congress on Thursday lashed out at the state government for creating divide within Maratha and Kunbi over reservations.

“Congress welcomes Shinde-Fadnavis government’s announcement regarding the renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilyadevinagar. But, primarily the government has nothing else to say about itself and hence they have been changing the names of the cities. However, as they have now decided to rename the city, they should also walk the path of Rajmata Ahilyadevi. They should be engaging more in social welfare and social harmony like her,” MPCC chief Nana Patole said.

Patole expresses his anger over promises to Dhangar community

Patole added that the renaming is aimed at placating the Dhangar community whom the government had promised the reservation, but haven’t delivered on the promise. He also raised the issue of dishonouring Rajmatra Ahilyadevi and Savitribai Phule at the Maharashtra Bhavan in Delhi, where their statues were moved from their place. “The government should explain how this happened and should punish the responsible people,” Patole said.

“Ahlilya Devi never engaged in politics of hatred. But, the BJP had been creating rift between the casts. They are doing so with the Maratha and Kunbis also in the name of reservation. But, now the people have understood their ulterior motives and would dethrone the BJP,” Patole added.