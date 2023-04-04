After China's another 'renaming' move in Arunachal, Congress says 'price we pay for PM's silence'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | PTI

The Congress party on Tuesday hit out at the Prime Minister and the central government over Chinese renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jairam Ramesh, the General Secretary of Congress' communication department, released a statement and slammed PM Modi for his 'silence'.

Price we pay for Modi's silence on China: Congress

"A top Chinese diplomat recently claimed that the India-China border situation is now "stable". But China's provocations and transgressions continue. It has now released a third set of Chinese names for places in Arunachal Pradesh, having done so earlier in 2017 and 2021," the statement read.

"This is the price we continue to pay for PM Modi's clean chit to China in June 2020 and his eloquent silence on Chinese actions. Almost three years later, Chinese forces continue to deny our patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains to which we previously had unimpeded access. And now the Chinese are attempting to undermine the status quo in Arunachal Pradesh."

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been and remains an integral and unalienable part of India. The people of Arunachal Pradesh are proud and patriotic citizens of India. There should be no doubt whatsoever on the collective resolve of India, and of all Indians, to ensure that these realities are not disturbed in any way," the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday, China released a third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan, and pinyin for Arunachal Pradesh, as part of its efforts to reemphasize its claim over the Indian state.

On Sunday, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.

Official names of 11 places were released on Sunday

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by the ministry, which also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers and listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

This is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China's civil affairs ministry. The first batch of the standardised names of six places in Arunachal was released in 2017, and the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021.

India dismissed Chinese move

India has previously dismissed the Chinese move of renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.

"This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh." External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in December 2021.

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact," he had said.

The Global Times, which is part of the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece People's Daily group of publications, quoted Chinese experts as saying that the announcement of names is a legitimate move and China's sovereign right to standardise the geographical names.