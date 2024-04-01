Mumbai News: Stalker Who Assaulted Woman With Rod Arrested By Kurar Police, To Be Produced In Court

Representational pic Image

A day after allegedly attacking a teacher with a rod for not accepting his one-sided love, a 22-year-old local goon was arrested on Sunday. After mounting the near-fatal assault on Saturday morning, Mohammad Haroon Idrishi alias Chaman had managed to flee as the Kurar police arrived after a long gap of five hours. He will be produced before the court today to seek his remand.

Victim Hospitalised In Kandivali

After the attack which took place in the Sanjay Nagar area of the Kurar Village in Malad (East), the victim was admitted to the ICU of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali. She was hospitalised at 9am, but the police arrived at 1.30pm, by when Chaman fled. The woman was being stalked by the accused since 2021. At several instances, he even forced her to marry him.

FIR Lodged Against The Stalker

She was on her way to computer classes when he followed her and hit her. She suffered severe injuries to her head, hands and torso. In 2021, the woman first lodged a complaint against Chaman for harassing her over one-sided love. In 2022, she lodged another complaint after he molested her. He was then arrested but the harassment resumed when he came out on bail.