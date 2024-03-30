Mumbai News: Stalker Attacks Female Teacher With A Rod In Kandivali, FIR Registered

Representative Image

A woman was hit with a rod on Saturday at Kurar village in Malad East by a local goon, who managed to escape as the police arrived five hours late at the general hospital in Kandivali where the victim is in the ICU.

The stalker was harassing the woman for the last several days. When the woman was going to computer classes, the accused attacked the woman with a rod. After the attack, the woman was admitted to the hospital for about five hours, but the police team did not reach her. When the matter reached the senior officials, an FIR was also registered.

According to ACP and Senior Police Commissioner who are handling this case said that, "We have registered a case against the accused under section 307. There are some rumours of alleged police negligence in this case. They also assured that they are constantly coordinating with the victim's family. "I am personally on touch with the victim. There is no case of negligence. What might have happened is, when they (victims relatives) approached the police station, there might have been a confusion about what exactly happened or a possible miscommunication which was rectified as soon as the matter was brought to our (senior officials) attention," the officers claimed.



Attack On Female Teacher By Stalker In Kandivali

On Saturday morning, in Sanjay Nagar, Kurar Village, Malad (East), a local goon named Mohd. Haroon Idrishi (22) alias Chaman attacked a female teacher with a rod. The seriously injured teacher has been admitted to the ICU of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali. The victim has suffered severe injuries on her head, hands and waist.

Details In The Registered FIR

According to the information received from the police, the incident took place at 9 am, but despite informing the police, the police went to the hospital to record the statement at around 1:30 pm. Meanwhile, the accused got time and he managed to escape. Actually, the accused Idrishi was in one-sided love with the woman, many times he followed the victim and called her and forced her to marry him. In this regard, the girl had lodged an NC in the year 2021 with the Kurar police.

The accused Mohd. Haroon Idrishi had molested the victim girl by assaulting her in the year 2022, the victim female teacher had lodged an FIR against the accused. The police had arrested the accused and sent him to jail. He was angry with this. After coming out on bail, he had started harassing her again.