FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Reports Cyber-Stalker to Mumbai Police for Obscene Messages & Harassment via WhatsApp Calls

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman has reported a cyber-stalker to the police for allegedly sending her explicit WhatsApp messages, unsolicited video calls with his face hidden, and sharing pornographic content. The police reveal that the ordeal began with a mysterious message inquiring if the victim recognised the sender. Subsequently, the complainant received a series of offensive messages from the same number. Upon probing, the victim discovered that the person claimed to be her ex-boyfriend, a statement she promptly contradicted, asserting that she never had a boyfriend.

The accused's harassment escalated when he began repeatedly making WhatsApp video calls, exhibiting the vicinity without revealing his face or communicating verbally. Mistaking the caller for an old female friend indulging in a prank, the victim initially overlooked the situation.

However, the situation took a more unsettling turn when the accused proposed a meeting through WhatsApp messages. Threatening to involve the police, the victim warned the stalker, only to receive yet another masked video call. In this call, the accused once again concealed his face while showcasing the surroundings in eerie silence.

Police register case against stalker

The accused then sent her a porn video clip on WhatsApp and even indulged in obscene talks over WhatsApp chat. The victim then informed her family and filed a complaint against her tormentor. The police have registered a case under sections 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

