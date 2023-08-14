FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses ₹2.41 Lakh In Online Job Scam | representational pic

Mumbai: A woman has lost Rs2,41,500 in a part-time job offer scam after fraudsters promised her Rs5000-8000 per day earning from liking videos.

As per the first information report (FIR), filed at Sahar police station, Roshani Bhujel, 25, who lives in Andheri East and works as an Assistant Manager in a private company, got a message on WhatsApp on July 29 from a user who identified himself as Ashley Roo, claiming to be an employee of Vendavo Company Services.

He offered a part-time job, which wouldn’t affect her current job and asked her to like videos and earn Rs50 per like, with the potential to earn Rs5000-8000 rupees each day. At first, Bhujel got paid, but later, the scammer assigned her paid tasks. Initially, she paid Rs1002 and received Rs1300 in return.

Scammer Asked Victim To Download Loan App

As Bhujel didn’t invest more, the scammer asked her to download a loan app and provided several links. She downloaded multiple apps and ended up taking a loan of Rs2,26,000 and used the amount to complete tasks totalling Rs2,40,000.

However, as Bhujel couldn’t get the money, she realised she was scammed and filed a case on August 8 under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 66(c) of the Information Technology Act.

FPJ Cyber Secure |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)