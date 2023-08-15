FPJ Cyber Secure: In A First, Online Crooks Allege Hacking Phone To Blackmail Woman

Cyber Secure | Representative picture

Mumbai: A 25-year-old laboratory technician has lodged a complaint against fraudsters who extorted money from her by alleging that they had taken photographs and videos of her by hacking her mobile phone. The police are currently investigating the verity of the hacking claim.

The complainant had received a message from an unknown number on July 2 stating that her phone had been hacked, including her mobile’s camera. Threatening to release the photos if she doesn’t respond or block them, they instructed her to make a video as directed or pay ₹6 lakh. Troubled by the situation, the complainant informed her husband, blocked the number, and changed her SIM card. However, she received yet another call last Saturday and an obscene photo of her shared privately on WhatsApp.

Woman lodges complaint

Frustrated by the stalking, the woman approached the police and a complaint has been registered under Sections 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource), 66E (violation of privacy) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

