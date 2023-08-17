Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu Targets Govt On Marathi Signboards Issue

Photo: Representative Image

The matter of Marathi signboards has remained unresolved since the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into power. The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had approved a legislative assembly decision, amending the Maharashtra Shops and Establishment Act to stipulate that Marathi fonts on shops, hotels, and restaurants should not be less than English fonts.

The shopkeepers' association contested this in the Supreme Court, but the new administration has not followed up. Despite over a year having passed, no action has been taken by the government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former Mayor Sunil Prabhu noted that while the MVA government had initiated the decision and law, the current administration has not taken any steps to address the issue.

He added, “They (ShindeFadnavis) don’t have any affection for the Marathi language. They only use Marathi issues for the election purpose. They should have pursued the matter and needed to convince the Supreme Court.”

The Federation of Retail Traders Association, representing retailers, had appealed against the compulsory Marathi signboard order. In November, the Supreme Court had granted interim relief to retailers and prevented the BMC from taking any coercive action against retailers.