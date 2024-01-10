Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar Summoned By ED In Jogeshwari Hotel Money Laundering Case

Ravindra Waikar | File

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar has been summoned for questioning on January 17 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the under-construction five-star hotel in Jogeshwari.

In an interview with the Free Press Journal, MLA Ravindra Waikar stated that ED officials alleged that he earned Rs 500 crore from events, marriages, receptions, and programs organised on the land parcel, which he acquired unlawfully from BMC reserved for a public garden for personal gain during the period from 2004 to 2016-17.

Waikar stated that ED officials expressed concerns about cash transactions, questioning why he collected money in cash for events and marriages. He clarified that if someone organised an event on his owned land parcel, and payments were received in cash, he deposited the money into the joint bank account shared by all five partners. He emphasized not diverting funds and asserted that depositing cash received is not a crime.

He mentioned that the officers were suspiciously questioning why he did not receive payments through digital or banking channels. He clarified that UPI and other online banking systems, including GST, became more prevalent after 2014, and all transactions were conducted under this system thereafter. Before 2014, he received cash for events and marriages, providing receipts that are recorded.

According to Waikar, ED officials collected copies of his Kalpataru residence ownership, documents for his native residence registered in his father's name, Korlai property documents, and other related property documents. He has been summoned to appear before ED officials on January 17.

The MLA told us that he had followed all rules and had done nothing wrong. He is the real owner of the said JVLR land parcel. He denies any misuse of political influence and connections, stating that he did not conceal the Tri-Party Agreement of 2004-05, enabling him to secure permission from the BMC to construct a 14-story five-star hotel on 30 percent of the land.

He said that in 2017, following the new resolution in Urban Development Improvision, he claims to be the legal owner of the said land parcel, eligible for hotel construction. Under the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034 DCPR, allows the landowner to use construction rights of an entire plot on 30 per cent portion of it and give the remaining 70 per cent to the BMC.

Waikar contends that this isn't a Ram Rajya scenario, accusing the ruling party of internally targeting Uddhav Thakare's close people. He expresses resilience against these pressure tactics, asserting that they won't be deterred. Waikar states that he believes in God and expresses confidence that his innocence will be proven shortly.