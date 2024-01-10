Shiv Sena Disqualification Verdict LIVE Updates: 'Speaker Has Shown His Decision To CM Shinde,' Alleges Sanjay Raut

3 Former UBT Shiv Sena Corporators Join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena; Total Count Reaches 33 | File

Tension grips Maharashtra's corridors of power as Speaker Rahul Narwekar is set to announce his verdict on Wednesday at 4 p.m. regarding the disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his 36 MLAs. They defected from the Uddhav Thackeray government in June 2022, aligning with the BJP to form a coalition government.

Narwekar's decision responds to 34 petitions from both Shiv Sena factions. Sources suggest the Speaker might read only the operative part of the judgment today, meeting the Supreme Court's deadline.

11:25am:

Raut Alleges Match-Fixing In Today's Verdict

On Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha speaker Rahul Narwekar giving verdict in Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut said, "Match-fixing is going on in this case. The CM is gong to Davos. He will no longer remain in office if this decision goes against the CM. But he knows the decision is going to be in favour of him. The Vidhan Sabha speaker has shown him the decision. That is why he is going to Davos..."

11:10am:

'This Government Is Illegal,' Says Sanjay Raut Ahead Of Disqualification Verdict

Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut said, "... Today it will be decided that this government is illegal. PM Modi is coming to Maharashtra to rally for the upcoming elections... Is there any kind of match-fixing? How is he so confident that this government is going to stay... Whatever will be decided today will be a mere formality."

11:00 am:

CM Eknath Shinde Chairs Key Cabinet Meet

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for an emergency cabinet meeting ahead of the Speaker's decision over the disqualification pleas. However, speculations have rose in the political circles indicating that whether the CM is worried about his government's stand. However, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis yesterday stated that the government is 'stable.'

Thackeray's Accusation

Adding a twist to the drama, Uddhav Thackeray filed an affidavit accusing Speaker Narwekar of political partiality, intensifying the high-voltage political scenario.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-led opposition remains skeptical about a favourable verdict. Allegations of Narwekar's partiality, given his previous BJP affiliation, raise concerns. Both Uddhav Thackeray and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut criticised Narwekar for perceived closeness to Shinde, questioning the Speaker's neutrality.

Questionable Neutrality

Political observers argue that Narwekar's role demands not only neutrality but the appearance of it. Recent meetings between Shinde and Narwekar, characterized as 'accused and judge' gatherings by Thackeray, have fueled doubts about Narwekar's impartiality.

Potential Government Impact

Even if the verdict goes against Shinde & Co, immediate danger to the government seems unlikely. The BJP, with its 105 MLAs, maintains support from 38 NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLAs and some independents in the 288-member House.

Disqualification proceedings initiated on June 25, 2022, faced legal challenges when Shinde contested the 48-hour notice. The Supreme Court's verdict, allowing Shinde 12 days to respond instead of the standard seven, raised eyebrows in legal circles, further complicating the unfolding political drama.

