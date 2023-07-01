Mumbai News: Shinde Blames Thackerays For Corruption In BMC, Says Morcha Should Have Been Taken From Matoshree 1 To Matoshree 2

If they really wanted to expose corruption in the BMC they should have taken a ‘morcha’ from Matoshri 1 to Matoshri 2 (Thackeray’s residences) because all the decisions were taken there, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said while slamming the Shiv Sena (UBT) for taking out a morcha at BMC.

Shinde, who was speaking at the ceremony for induction of Aaditya Thackeray’s close aide Rahul Kanal into the party at CM’s official residence Varsha on Saturday, said that (Thackerat’s residence) “is the source of all corruption.”

Referring to the protest march of the Sena (UBT) under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde said it was taken out because they fear of being exposed after the SIT inquiry was ordered to look into the charges of misappropriation of funds worth Rs 12,000 crore levelled by the CAG.

“The charges have not been levelled by us, but responsible Central agencies,” Shinde said, adding, how come the body bags that were bought by the Thane Municipal Corporation for around Rs 300 per bag cost almost ten times higher to the BMC?

“We haven’t ordered the inquiry. ED is not under us. But, immediately after the inquiry began, they took out a morcha,” he added.

Refuting the charges of emptying the BMC coffers, Shinde said, “They accuse us of using the money of fixed deposits. The money belongs to people and we are using it for the people. After coming to power last year when I enquired about the FD, it was around Rs70,000 crore. Today, it is over Rs80,000 crore. This shows the deposits in fact have increased. It is clear that they are lying.”

Referring to the charges of gravel scam, Shinde said in the next two years Mumbai will have all concrete and potholes free roads.

Kanal, while speaking at the occasion, did not criticise the Thackeray family, but mentioned the Disha Salian case.

“Rahul Kanal was very good during the Covid period. Why has he suddenly turned into a bad guy,” Kanal asked in a veiled attack on Aaditya Thackeray.

“Those who have done nothing for the party are pampered in the party,” he said and expressed displeasure over several office-bearers of the Yuva Sena being removed from the party. He said that the party is being run by only a small coterie of 3-4 people who do not have ability to keep people attached to the party.

All 10 Congress councillors from Karanja Municipal Council in Wardha district too, were inducted into the Shiv Sena on the occasion.