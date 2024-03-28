Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Romi Bhagat's Aide Amey Savekar In Extortion Case

Sessions Court | X

A sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Amey Savekar, who is one of the alleged accomplices of Hiren alias Romi Bhagat who reportedly tried to extort Rs164 crore from a well-known city builder. In his bail plea, Savekar said that never took the money and nor was he beneficiary of it in any way.

He further contended that he had no role to play in the case and that his role was limited to introducing Bhagat to the complainant. The plea asserted that he is a victim of the circumstances, having no role to play in the entire conspiracy.

Arrest and Charges In Extortion Case Involving Omkar Group Director

Savekar, the son of a Customs officer, was arrested on January 22. Three days after his arrest, the police had invoked the charges of extortion. Subsequently, Savekar showed willingness to give a confession statement, which was recorded on February 2. Bhagat was arrested two days prior.

Moolchand Verma, one of the directors of Omkar Group, alleged that Bhagat took Rs25 lakh from him, threatening to file a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate. As per the case, Bhagat acted at the behest of another builder who had a financial tussle with Verma. The central agency has registered a case, suspecting that one of its unknown officers is also involved in the crime.