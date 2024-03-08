Mumbai: ED Conducts Searches At Premises Linked To Romi Bhagat In ₹164 Cr Extortion Case |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against Hiren Bhagat, also known as Romi Bhagat(50 years). The ED conducted the search at the premises of Romi Bhagat, accused Amey Savekar,one chartered accountant, Rajesh Chaturvedi and others. The current search is related to the Romi Bhagat extortion and transaction links.

The extortion case involving Romi Bhagat, amounting to Rs. 164 crore, was recently transferred to the Delhi ED counterpart. The Delhi ED unit is currently investigating the case after the Mumbai police probed it, allegedly pointing out the involvement of an ED officer.

Romi Bhagat the main accused of this PMLA case is believed to be close to several politicians, including those belonging to a ruling party, and bureaucrats. The ED search is linked to his money trail.

Romi Bhagat is currently in judicial custody, and it is likely that the ED team will approach the special PMLA court to demand his custody in the PMLA case for investigation. Apart from Romi Bhagat, the accused in this case include Amey Savekar, Kalpesh Bhosle, Avnish Dubey, Rajendra Shirsat, and Rakesh Kediya.

In Feburuary of this year the Mumbai crime branch conducted the searches at bhagat premises after the arrest of Romi bhagat and during searches at Romi Bhagat's residence in Bandra, the Mumbai crime branch recovered case papers related to ED and EOW cases. Sources indicated that through his political connections, Bhagat had managed to settle several cases.During the investigation, CCTV footage from Bhagat's residential premises revealed that the house help had left with six large suitcases, which were later traced. Upon opening the bags, officers discovered foreign weapons, 150 live bullets, jewelry, Indian and foreign currency, bank locker keys, and luxury watches. Additionally, one travel bag contained documents related to major corporate companies, including confidential papers, complaints, copies of several cases, FIRs, and agreements.

Mumbai Crime Branch shared the investigation details to the Enforcement Directorate already.

Details On Extrortion Case

Two cases have emerged in Mumbai where Romi Bhagat either posed as an ED officer or had close links with ED officials to extort money. The Enforcement Directorate registered the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the Mumbai Crime Branch's extortion case investigation. In this case, Omkar Reality alleged that they were coerced into paying Rs. 164 crore under the threat of facing fabricated charges by the ED. Romi presented himself as a liaison for an ED officer, pressuring the victim builder to settle a disputed matter with another builder by paying Rs. 164 crore.and Amey Savekar the close associate of romi bhagat extorted 25 lakhs as the first part of the settlement amount.

Bhagat was also accused of extorting Rs 12 crore from the family of Cox and Kings promoter, Peter Kerkar, in exchange for getting him relief from the ED case. Kerkar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022.