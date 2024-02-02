Mumbai: Fake ED Officials Attempt To Extort ₹116 Cr From Omkar Developers, Probe Underway

Representational Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is in the process of registering an ECIR against seven accused who posed as ED officials and tried to extort Rs116 crore from Omkar Developers.

As per the FIR, an unidentified ED officer is absconding. A senior Crime Branch officer said that they are currently investigating the links of the accused and the role of the unknown ED officer.

Accused arrested

Unit 9 of the Crime Branch has arrested accused identified as Avinash Dubey, who runs consultancy and a residence of Borivali, Rajendra Sirsat, a real estate agent and a resident of Malad, Rakesh Kedia, real estate agent and a resident of Dahisar, Kalpesh Bhosale, resident of Kandivali, Amay Savekar resident of Chembur and Hiren Bhagat alias Romi Bhagat resident of Khar.

Details from the FIR

The ECIR is based on the FIR, with the complaint lodged with the crime branch by Tarachand Mulchand Verma of Omkar Realtor and Developers. He stated that he received the Bandra project from Rushan Promoters and Developers, a company that had acquired the project from another individual named Sanjeev Khandelwal. Following a dispute between Khandelwal and Rushan Developer, Khandelwal later filed a police complaint against Rushan Promoters and Developers and the ED initiated an investigation against them. The ED arrested the complainant's brother, identified as Babulal Verma. However, the case was subsequently quashed by the high court.

According to the complaint, in 2010, a new issue arose from a dispute over the redevelopment of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar CHS in Bandra, Mumbai, between Dhanuka Builders, owned by one accused Satish Dhanuka (not yet arrested), and Omkar Realties. The society initially appointed Dhanuka for the redevelopment, but after his failure, terminated the contract and appointed Omkar Realtors. However, Dhanuka contested this decision, alleging losses caused by Omkar's profit from increased FSI.

On January 7th, a friend informed the complainant that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was gearing up against Omkar Developers in the same Khandelwal case in which his brother was arrested. The friend advised settling the issue before the ED reopened the old case. The friend connected the complainant with accused Sandeep, who claimed to have links with the liaison of ED officers. A meeting was arranged at Nariman Point Starbucks on January 10th, attended by Sandeep, the complainant's friend, and six others, including Satish Dhanuka. The complainant was surprised to see Dhanuka there.

Sandeep introduced the complainant to someone allegedly representing an ED officer. The person was constantly talking on the phone, and the victim pretended that he was dealing with him on the instructions of the ED officer who instructed him. During the meeting, Dhanuka allegedly threatened the complainant on behalf of an unknown ED officer, also issuing life threats to their family. The person representing the ED officer mentioned Babulal Verma's his brotherarrest by the ED and warned that if Dhanuka's matter wasn't settled, the complainant and Omkar's entire team would face arrests. They suggested settling both Dhanuka's and Khandelwal's matters with the ED.

When the complainant inquired about settling the matter, Dhanuka insisted that he pay the owed amount of 116 crore. He was given the ultimatum to pay or suffer the consequences.