Mumbai News: ED Arrests Extortionist Romi Bhagat In Cox & Kings Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Extortionist Romi Bhagat In Cox & Kings Money Laundering Case |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested extortionist Hiren Bhagat, aka Romi Bhagat, on Friday in a money laundering case related to Mumbai based tour and travel company Cox and Kings.

ED is probing Cox and Kings for fraudulent loans issued by Yes Bank. The investigation indicating the use of 'fictitious customers' to launder borrowed funds from Rana Kapoor's led debt ridden Yes Bank outstanding amount of Rs 3,642 crore against the Cox and Kings.

Promoters of the Cox and Kings company accused of financial irregularities including bank fraud, money laundering, and fabricating records were allegedly extorted of Rs 10 crore by Bhagat posing as ED official threatening promoter Ajit Kerkar at gunpoint in 2022 of harming his son Ajay lodged in Mumbai jail.

Bhagat was introduced to Cox and Kings promoter Ajay Peter Kerkar's father, Ajit Kerkar, by Chartered Accountant Rajesh Chaturvedi to assist in a case against Ajay Peter Kerkar by multiple agencies.

Romi Bhagat Already In Crime Branch's Custody

Bhagat is in custody of Mumbai Police Crime Branch booked in an extortion case, where he and his accomplice allegedly threatened promoters of the construction company Omkar Developers to pay Rs 164 crores, or face cases filed against them with the ED and the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police.

ED had last month conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Bhagat and the Chartered Accountant Rajesh Chaturvedi.