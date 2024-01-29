Mumbai News: Sena UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar Appears Before ED In ₹500 Cr Money Laundering Case |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Monday in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari. Before this, Waikar had received two summonses to appear for questioning, but he did not comply on both occasions.

Waikar skipped both summons on January 17 and 23. On both occasions, he approached the ED officials seeking an exemption on health grounds, however, no exemption has been granted by the agency.

The case is related to the construction of the hotel, which reportedly violated the agreement inked between Waikar and the BMC for the development of the said land. The value of the scam is estimated to be Rs500 crore. It is alleged that the plot, which was reserved for a public garden, was acquired unlawfully.

ED Searches At Waikar's Premises

Earlier this month, Enforcement Directorate(ED) carried out a search operation at the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar and affiliated entities, as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the construction of a luxury hotel in the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) area of the city. The case centers on the construction of the hotel, reportedly in violation of Waikar's agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with accusations suggesting the Sena leader's involvement in a Rs 500 crore scam.

Allegations Against Waikar

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Waikar said that the ED has alleged that he earned the whopping amount from events, marriages and receptions organised between 2004 and 2016-17 on the land. According to the ED, the land sprawling 8,000 sq m comes under plot no 1-B and 1-C at Vyarvali village, Jogeshwari. It was owned by late film producer Kamal Amrohi's family members, and was subsequently purchased by Waikar and other associated individuals in 2004, said the agency.

In February 2004, a tripartite agreement was reached among Mahal Pictures Pvt Ltd (Kamal Amrohi's official company), Waikar and the BMC for the development of the same land. As per the conditions, 67% of the plot would be developed for entertainment purposes and public use, while the remaining 33% was designated for sports.

During the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in 2017, Waikar is alleged to have misused his political influence and connections for the pursuance of the scam. He apparently concealed the existence of the tripartite agreement, enabling him to secure permission from the BMC to construct a 14-storey five-star hotel, violating the land acquisition rules, said the ED.